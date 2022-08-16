Turner & Townsend boards Sheffield Supertram project

The Sheffield Supertram

The South Yorkshire PTE is developing a ‘mass transit’ business case that presents options for future investment in the current Supertram system. It says that investment in Supertram is needed for South Yorkshire’s light rail network to continue to operate safely in the future.

Turner & Townsend, with support from the specialist management consultant Anturas, will help to deliver the programme over the next seven years, providing quantity surveying and project administration services including project management, cost management, risk management, and programming support.

Turner & Townsend has previously worked on London’s Crossrail (the Elizabeth line) and the first phase of the Edinburgh Tram. It is also the business case development partner for the proposed West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) mass transit network.

Turner & Townsend director Steven Jackson said: “Our long-standing relationship with South Yorkshire and Supertram means we are brilliantly placed to support the effective delivery of this programme. The residents of South Yorkshire deserve a transport network that improves liveability, enhances productivity, and promotes connectivity.

“Turner & Townsend has delivered high quality modern transport networks from Manchester and Edinburgh to Australia and beyond. Using this experience, and our work across Yorkshire, we are committed to securing the Supertram for the next generation and ensuring it continues to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable transport for the region.”

