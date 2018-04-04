Turner & Townsend books Highways England business

Highways England has appointed Turner & Townsend to provide commercial services for two major programmes, including the A303 Stonehenge scheme.

The three-year contract for the A303 project, which includes plans to build a road tunnel near Stonhenge, will see Turner & Townsend provide commercial services including estimating, benchmarking performance, commercial reporting and cost management taking the scheme into construction. The £1.6bn project is currently going through consultation on Highways England’s preferred route. [See our previous report here.]

Turner & Townsend has also been appointed to deliver the next phase of two Highways England smart motorway upgrades, providing commercial and programme management for improvements to the M6 between junctions 21a and 26 and M62 between junctions 10 and 12. Construction work on these jobs includes an upgrade of the drainage system, new emergency areas between junctions, a new ducting system for power and fibre cables, and installation of electronic signs for CCTV and driver information systems.

Turner & Townsend director Gary Healey said: “Our previous experience working on major programmes, including smart motorways, sets us in good stead to support Highways England in delivering these schemes in a way that optimises commercial performance and drives productivity on site.”

