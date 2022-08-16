Turner & Townsend joins Australian defence infrastructure panel

The Department of Defence’s Security and Estate Group (SEG) set up the Defence Infrastructure Panel 2022-2027 last year to provide streamlined access to leading professional services companies for its infrastructure projects and programmes.

In supporting the CFISS service category, Turner & Townsend will supervise delivery of centralised functions including financial management, communications, procurement planning and support, programme co-ordination and scheduling, risk management, contract management, reporting and information coordination. It is one of five organisations

Alan King, T&T’s defence sector lead for Australia & New Zealand, said: “The need to develop and deliver fit-for-purpose infrastructure projects and programmes in support of defence capability is imperative for Australia’s robust, sustainable and secure future.

“The CFISS service category will enable us to enhance the Australian Department of Defence’s delivery of projects and programmes for the Department of Defence and other commonwealth agencies to drive transformational outcomes.”

T&T’s global defence sector lead, Ed Robinson, added: “Leveraging in-depth industry knowledge and experience from Australia and across the globe, we are well placed to provide the Australian Department of Defence what it needs to achieve project and programme success in support of the requirements within the CFISS service category. We will transform programme performance… it is what we do.”

