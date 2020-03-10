Turner & Townsend lands new role on Sydney metro

The route will include a station at Westmead

It will provide Project Management Office (PMO) services to the New South Wales (NSW) government for the Sydney Metro West project, which will deliver about 24km of twin underground tunnels between Westmead and the Sydney central business district. The formal planning process has now begun, including confirmation of new metro station locations at Westmead, Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock and The Bays Precinct.

PMO services to be delivered by Turner & Townsend include capital cost planning, risk management, schedule management and operating and maintenance cost planning.

Turner & Townsend director of infrastructure, Australia and New Zealand, Darren Munton said: “We were incredibly proud to play a significant role in the success of Sydney Metro Northwest’s opening in 2019, delivered $1 billion under budget. Our relationship with Sydney Metro and Transport for NSW extends over a decade and is testament to a collaborative working environment focused on high quality outcomes and exceptional standards of service.”

He added that best practice project management principles and lessons learnt from Sydney Metro’s Northwest and the under-construction City & Southwest lines will be applied to Sydney Metro West.

Sydney Metro West will connect Greater Parramatta with the Sydney CBD and will double the rail capacity of this current rail corridor with a travel time target between the two centres of about 20 minutes.

Turner & Townsend Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, Anooj Oodit added: “Over the past decade the team has worked very hard to solidify our reputation as one of the leading providers of cost and project management services working on major infrastructure projects. We currently work on most of Australia’s major transport infrastructure projects.

“Sydney Metro West’s infrastructure investment will bring considerable social and economic benefits by cutting travel times and reducing congestion for commuters to and from major employment hubs. We look forward to playing an important role in creating a legacy transport project that reinforces Sydney’s position as a thriving global destination.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk