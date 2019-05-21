Turner & Townsend lands role on $4.4bn Auckland rail link

It will provide cost management advisory services for Auckland’s City Rail Link project, which has a capital value of more than NZ$4.4bn (£2.2bn). The scheme involves the redevelopment of an existing heritage station and two new underground stations linked by a 3.45km twin tunnel up to 42m below the city centre.

Ross Dunkerley, regional director for Turner & Townsend New Zealand, said: “Upon its completion in 2024, City Rail Link will double Auckland’s rail capacity and improve travel times for the entire transport network. It represents a significant enhancement and modernisation of the city’s urban framework.”

He added that the project represents an opportunity for the company as the Auckland office continues to grow. “We will be applying both local and international best practice expertise to ensure it is a legacy project for New Zealand,” he said.

City Rail Link is jointly funded by the New Zealand government and Auckland Council.