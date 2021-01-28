Turner & Townsend opens Exeter office

Turner & Townsend director Trefor Evans

The construction consultant already has more than 300 staff working in the region, having opened an office in Bristol in 2019.

Turner & Townsend is targeting new recruits in project management, project controls, procurement and commercial management to support its activities in real estate, infrastructure and defence across the southwest.

Director Trefor Evans said: “This latest expansion represents our continued commitment to the southwest of England, and to the people and businesses of Exeter and Devon. Having operated in the region for over 30 years, the service provision and technical leadership we provide across infrastructure and real estate is held in very high regard.

“Our success is reflected in our growing regional client base, and we look forward to strengthening the excellence and expertise of our team from this new permanent office.”

