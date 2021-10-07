Turner & Townsend joins Lower Thames Crossing team

CGI of the planned crossing under the Thames

The eight-year contract will see Turner & Townsend work as part of National Highways integrated client team providing day-to-day commercial and contract management, independent cost assurance and cost audit function across Lower Thames Crossing programme.

The integrated client team also includes Jacobs/Cowi/Arcadis as technical partner and Jacobs (alone) as integration partner on a £162.5m contract.

Lower Thames Crossing executive director Matt Palmer said: “National Highways has a track record of successfully delivering major projects and is bringing in partners from across the wider industry to not only help us deliver this project but lay the foundation for how are roads are built in the future. A key part of this is how we bring maximum benefit to as many people as possible whilst offering value for money, and the experience of Turner & Townsend can help us achieve that.”

David Whysall, managing director for infrastructure at Turner & Townsend, said: “The Lower Thames Crossing represents a vital part of the UK’s future road network and will have a transformative impact on connectivity across the southeast. Through a collaborative delivery model, it has the opportunity to be an exemplar in driving programme performance and changing the industry’s approach to net zero. This fully aligns with our own strategy and will leave a strong legacy and positive outcome for its stakeholders.”

National Highways recently announced the shortlisted bidders for its three main work contracts:

Roads north of the Thames, worth £1.3bn: Balfour Beatty; Kier Eiffage

Kent roads, £600m: Costain; Kier Eiffage; Skanska; BFV (BAM Nuttall/Ferovial/Vinci JV)

Tunnels and approaches, £2.3bn: BFV; Bouygues Murphy JV; Dragados-Hochtief JV.

