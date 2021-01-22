Turner & Townsend to lead on £200m children’s hospital

Turner & Townsend’s team will include architects Hawkins\Brown and White Arkitekter working in partnership, Ramboll will provide all engineering services. MJ Medical will provide healthcare planning input.

The appointment of the project design team follows a competitive tender process lasting several months.

Cambridge Children’s will be built on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus and is due to open in 2025. It is a partnership between two NHS trusts – Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) and Cambridgeshire & Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) – and the University of Cambridge.

The government has committed £100m to the project A fundraising campaign will begin in spring to raise a further £100m.

Alex White, project director for Cambridge Children’s, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Turner & Townsend and their team on board to help us deliver this ambitious project. They bring a team of global leaders in their fields, who will work with us to build a new type of children’s hospital – one which treats the whole child, putting them at the centre of everything we do.”

Clinton Green, director of healthcare project management at Turner & Townsend, said: “Cambridge Children’s Hospital will be a world leading facility for healthcare and clinical research and the combined experience of the design team is well matched for the bold ambition of this project. It is a huge privilege to have been appointed and we are looking forward to getting started and working with the entire project team.”

