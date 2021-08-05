Turner wins Californian university project

The 380,000 square foot building will serve as home to the University’s Division of Computing, Data Science & Society (CDSS), a new entity intended to tackle the technical, scientific, social and human dimensions of the most urgent challenges.

It will bring together 1,600 students and faculty, providing space for research laboratories, offices, meeting rooms, classrooms, a public café, a gallery and events. Collaboration spaces will be provided throughout the building to promote the exchange of ideas and foster cross-disciplinary research.

Gateway will mark Turner’s eighth project on the UC Berkeley campus, and will bring multiple staff members back to the University.

“UC Berkeley and Turner Construction Company have been working together since 1993, where they entrusted to us as their owner’s representative for the Beverly Cleary Hall project,” said Grant Griffanti, vice president and gateway project executive. “UC Berkeley has played a pivotal role in Turner’s growth in Northern California, where we have completed multiple projects. We have great appreciation for our clients and friends and UC Berkeley and look forward to the incredible opportunity to work together again on the Gateway Data Hub.”

Turner vice president and general manager Merrill Bowers added: “The Gateway Project represents connection and continuation. For Turner Construction Company, this project is a continuation of a rich, thirty-year history of working for UC Berkeley. Like cues already seen in early design renderings, we too respect and appreciate the past while embracing the future with hope and bright expectation. The Berkeley campus recalls cherished periods of learning and life for many of our team members, and we are thrilled to share in the opportunity to create something that will serve as a new birthplace of ideas and innovation—benefiting not only Berkeley, but our world.”

Construction is due to begin in October of 2022, and the building is anticipated to open in 2025.

