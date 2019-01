The contract, which was awarded by the Charleston County Aviation Authority, involves building a five-storey, one-million-square-foot, 3,000-space cast-in-situ structure.

The project scope of work also includes a pedestrian walkway, new roadway, landscaping, an elevator core and lobby as well as renovations to the existing walkway and circulation area.

Construction is expected to begin this month with substantial completion anticipated by the fall of 2020.