Tutor Perini picked for Oklahoma casino

It has been selected by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma as the design-builder for the Choctaw Casino & Resort Expansion Project in Durant.

The contract value was not disclosed, though the Choctaw Nation has previously put an estimated total value of US$585m on the three phases of the expansion project.

The project will be completed under a design-build delivery system, with JCJ Architecture and Friedmutter Group as Tutor Perini’s design partners.

The project scope of work consists of the design and construction of a new 1,000-room hotel that will include multiple restaurants, bar, movie theatres, conference facilities, casino expansion, new retail space, pools and car parking.

“Tutor Perini is proud to partner with the Choctaw Nation to build this very important project,” said Leonard Rejcek, president and CEO of Tutor Perini’s Building Group. “This opportunity represents our expansion into building projects in the South Central states, and it will build upon Tutor Perini’s long and successful track record of work on large hospitality and gaming projects. Tutor Perini has completed more than 30 hospitality and gaming projects for various tribal nations over the past 25 years.”

Design work is expected to begin this quarter with substantial completion anticipated in the spring of 2021.