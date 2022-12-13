Twelve picked for National Highways’ £1.3bn pavement framework

The contracts cover the supply of materials, plant and labour to carry out pavement and construction works for National Highways’ operations division.

The new award, the third iteration of National Highways’ pavement framework, is split between nine lots, with a total of 12 suppliers appointed across the framework.

Four of the 12 are SMEs, and these four are expected to share £100m of the total spend.

The five-year contract and started on 12th December 2022 with a three-month mobilisation period. Work will start in the new financial year.

The new framework also sees an increased focus on carbon reduction, with bidding organisations committed to annual carbon reduction activities within the timeframe of the contract. Warm mix asphalt has been designated as the contract’s default material of choice.

The 12 suppliers, in alphabetical order, are:

Aggregate Industries UK

Associated Asphalt Contracting

Breedon Colas

DSD Construction

Eurovia Infrastructure

FM Conway

Galliford Try Construction

Hailsham Roadways Construction Co

Hanson Contracting

Multipave NW

Tarmac Trading

Tripod Crest.

National Highways operations director Duncan Smith said: “Engaging an increased range of organisations from across the industry is a hugely positive step for us, allowing us to expand our supply chain and improve our resilience.

"Having greatly reduced turnover requirements to encourage applications from SMEs, we are delighted that a number of these lots have been awarded to comparatively smaller organisations. We’re also happy to be working with some organisations that we haven’t worked with previously, and we look forward to building these new relationships.

“These contracts will also support our net zero carbon plan, which underpins all of our work now and in future years.”

