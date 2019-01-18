Twenty signed up to expanded Homes England framework

The framework, launching on 2nd February 2019, will enable procurement of £100m worth of services. It will also be available to other public sector bodies and will form part of the suite of Homes England frameworks.

The increased number of firms on the new framework reflects Homes England’s expanded role in bringing together land and expertise to speed up the building of new homes, the organisation said.

Homes England executive director for land Stephen Kinsella said: “We want to work with ambitious partners who can help us accelerate housing development, deliver value for money, use their skills, knowledge and capacity to significantly increase housing delivery across the country.

“Members appointed to the new framework bring with them a wealth of knowledge and housing expertise that will enhance the work of Homes England. This will help us meet our ambition to accelerate housebuilding and deliver the 300,000 homes needed each year by the mid-2020s.”

Homes England is supporting the private sector where development remains hampered by delivery and economic constraints. To ease the way, Homes England aims to use its government powers to purchase land and remediate contaminated brownfield sites, as well as fund and deliver primary infrastructure.

The members of the new £100m Homes England multidisciplinary framework are: