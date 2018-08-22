Two charged with bribery in HK construction employment case

They have been charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) with soliciting and accepting illegal rebates of over HK$43,000 in total from four fellow workers in relation to their employment with the company.

Siu Ming-hon, 32, and Loong Wai-ki, 32, both former workers of Ming Kee Construction (Steelwork) Engineering Limited (MKS), face two joint charges of ‘conspiracy for agent to accept advantages’, contrary ordinances relating to bribery and crimes. Siu also faces a charge of ‘agent soliciting an advantage’. The defendants will appear in the Tuen Mun Magistracy on 24 August 24 for a plea hearing.

At the material time, Siu and Loong were working for MKS, which was employed as a subcontractor responsible for the installation of glass curtains and exterior wall works at a private residential development project in Tuen Mun. They assisted MKS in recruiting workers for the project.

One of the charges alleges that between 25 May and 26 November 2016, Siu and Loong conspired together and with a fellow worker for Siu and Loong to, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, accept rebates of about HK$37,450 in total from a fellow worker. The allegation is that this money was in reward for assisting the fellow worker in securing and continuing his employment with MKS.

Another charge alleges that between 19 April 19 and 10 July 10, Siu and Loong conspired together and with two other fellow workers for Siu to accept rebates of about HK$6,000 in total from the two fellow workers for the same purpose.

The remaining charge alleges that in early May 2016, Siu solicited a rebate of HK$200 per working day from a fourth fellow worker for the same purpose.

MKS has rendered full assistance to the ICAC during its investigation into the case.

The defendants have been released on ICAC bail, pending their court appearance on Friday.