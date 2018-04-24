Two jailed in fit-out bribery case

Two men have been jailed for bribery offences today relating to the development of commercial property in London.

Stephen Banks, former managing director of fit-out and refurbishment specialist Skansen Interiors Limited, gave project manager Graham Deakin, of the real estate giant DTZ Ltd, £10,000 and promised him a further £29,000 in return for confidential information in 2012 and 2013.

The court heard that Banks was intending to use the information to help Skansen Interiors gain contracts through DTZ. Skansen won contracts worth more than £6m.

Banks and Deakin pleaded guilty to bribery at an earlier hearing.

At Southwark Crown Court yesterday Banks was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and was disqualified as a director for six years. Deakin was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment and was disqualified as a director for seven years.

Deakin was also ordered to pay £10,697 within three months or face a further seven months in prison.

Skansen Interiors Limited was previously convicted of failing to have in place adequate procedures to prevent bribery.

The corruption was uncovered by a new chief executive who joined the company in January 2014. He began an internal investigation, put an anti-bribery policy in place and reported the offences to the police. Despite giving its full cooperation, Skansen was still prosecuted.

Anne Louise McCusker, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Banks and Deakin worked together in their criminal scheme to promote the commercial interests of Skansen Interiors Limited over other companies who tendered for contracts in good faith.

“Only when a new managing director took over at Skansen Interiors Limited was the criminal conduct discovered and reported to police."