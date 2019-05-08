Two more acquisitions for RSK

RSK founder and chief executive Alan Ryder

The latest additions to the RSK Group are Biocensus, an ecologyconsultant and Consents Solutions, a wayleave business that helps power companies to route their cables.

The acquisitions are the first of this financial year. In the 2018/19 financial year, RSK acquired 12 businesses and expanded its workforce from about 2,000 staff to more than 3,000. In the previous two years it made 10 acquisitions.

Biocensus has offices in Bath and Stroud and a network of more than 700 ecologists providing surveys, ecological impact assessments, protected species surveys, mitigation measures and monitoring.

Biocensus will merge with RSK’s ecological division to form RSK Biocensus. Stephanie Wray, chair of Biocensus, will lead the integrated business under the direction of RSK environment and planning divisional director Sarah Mogford.

Consents Solutions has bases in Cambridge and King’s Lynn, and specialises in managing the complete consents process for utility and renewable installation processes, from route identification and feasibility studies through to landowner consent completion and infrastructure consent applications. The company will become part of RSK’s agriculture, land and property management division. Richard Spooner, managing director of Consents Solutions, will lead the business under the direction of RSK director Ian Strudwick.

“Biocensus and Consents Solutions are two fantastic businesses with their clients’ needs at their hearts,” said RSK founder and chief executive Alan Ryder. “Biocensus’s team of passionate ecologists offers a pragmatic and high-quality ecological resource and helps clients to achieve their development objectives. Consents Solutions is an established and renowned service provider within the energy sector with a proven track record of delivery. Both businesses will extend RSK’s service offering, so I am delighted to welcome them aboard.”

Biocensus and Consents Solutions are the latest acquisitions under RSK’s funding package from Ares Capital Europe and a revolving credit facility provided by NatWest announced in December 2018. RSK now has more than 100 offices worldwide and an annual turnover in excess of £250m.