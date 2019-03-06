Two more added to leadership council

Chris Carr, the FMB's man

The new appointments are Jennifer Whyte, a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Imperial College London, and Chris Carr, joint managing director of Lincolnshire-based Carr & Carr (Builders) Ltd.

Chris Carr was appointed as a representative of the Federation of Master Builders – the first master builder to be appointed to the Construction Leadership Council.

Chris Carr said: “SMEs are the backbone of the construction industry, and I’m therefore pleased that the CLC has taken the decision to broaden its membership by asking me to join.”

He added: “I want to ensure that the work the CLC is leading on issues such as skills and payment practices benefits all firms in the sector, and delivers a stronger and fairer industry.”

FMB chief executive Brian Berry said: “The CLC is tasked with driving industry improvement but it can only do this if it reflects the actual make-up of the construction sector. For too long, the CLC has been dominated by major contractors so today’s announcement is a big step in the right direction. SMEs make up 99% of the construction industry, train two-thirds of all construction apprentices, and will be instrumental in achieving the CLC’s ambitions around skills, productivity, and quality. We hope more SME appointments will follow.”

Jennifer Whyte said: “I am passionate about transforming construction, and delighted to join CLC to help ensure its initiatives, such as the sector deal and the Transforming Construction Programme, deliver to the industry. I hope to bring fresh insights and focus to CLC priorities for research, innovation and industry change. There is a great opportunity to mobilise research to inform, support and sustain transformation – to benefit all those who use infrastructure and buildings.”

CLC chairman Andy Mitchell said: “I am delighted to welcome new members of the calibre of Jennifer Whyte and Chris Carr to the CLC. Both possess great knowledge and experience of the construction sector, and will bring new, diverse perspectives to the work of the CLC, enabling us to effectively represent the whole of the industry, and strengthening the links of the Council with academia and the small firms that make up the majority of our industry. Their appointments are the first step we are taking to strengthen the ability of the CLC to deliver the sector deal and drive the transformation of the construction and built environment sectors in the UK.”

