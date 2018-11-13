Two plead guilty in Hong Kong construction bribery case

The two, who were charged by the ICAC, admitted at the Tuen Mun Magistracy that they had solicited and accepted illegal rebates of over HK$43,000 in total in relation to the employment of the four fellow workers with the company.

Siu Ming-hon, 32, and Loong Wai-ki, 32, both former workers of Ming Kee Construction (Steelwork) Engineering Limited (MKS), pleaded guilty to a joint charge of conspiracy for agent to accept advantages, contrary to Section 9(1)(a) of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance (POBO) and Section 159A of the Crimes Ordinance.

Siu also admitted a similar charge of conspiracy for agent to accept advantages, and another charge of agent soliciting an advantage, contrary to Section 9(1)(a) of the POBO.

Acting principal magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei remanded the defendants in the custody of the Correctional Services Department until November 27 for sentence, pending background reports.

The court heard that, at the material time, Siu and Loong were workers of MKS, a subcontractor responsible for the installation of glass curtains and exterior wall works at a private residential development project in Tuen Mun. The duo assisted MKS in recruiting workers for the project.

On 25 May 2016, Loong referred a man to work for the project. Loong told the man that he would be paid a daily wage of HK$1,100, but had to pay Loong HK$450 as rebate per working day. Some reductions were later made in the ‘daily rebate’ but overall the the man had paid rebates of about $37,450 in total to Loong on five occasions between June and October 2016.

The court heard that on April 19, 2016, Siu met two brothers and solicited HK$50 per working day from them as rebates for referring them to work for the project. On the following day, Siu referred the brothers to work for the project. Between 19 April and 10 July 2016, Siu had received about HK$6,000 to HK$8,000 in total as rebates from them.

MKS had rendered full assistance to the ICAC during its investigation into the case.