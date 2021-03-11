Two teams picked for Ontario subway tunnels

Strabag is FNP for the Scarborough Subway Extension

Clients Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have identified Strabag and the West End Connectors joint venture as the ‘first negotiations proponents’ (FNPs) for the Scarborough Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension projects.

The Strabag team, which is FNP for the Scarborough Subway Extension’s advance tunnel contract, includes:

Applicant lead and construction team - Strabag;

Design team - Arup Canada, Brian Isherwood & Associates;

Financial advisor - Strabag Inc.

The West End Connectors team, which is FNP for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension’s advance tunnel contract, includes:

Applicant leads and construction team - Aecon Infrastructure Management, Dragados Canada, Ghella Canada;

Design team - TYPSA, EXP Services, Dr G Sauer & Partners Corporation, Pedelta Canada;

Financial advisors - ACS Infrastructure Canada, Aecon Concessions, Scotiabank Capital, Ghella Investments & Partnerships.

IO and Metrolinx will now work with each team to finalise the details of their submissions to ensure that the proposals provide the best value for the province.

Upon conclusion of this process, each team would then proceed towards financial close of a contract this spring.

IO and Metrolinx’s approach is designed to speed up construction of the tunnels. During negotiations with IO and Metrolinx, each team is permitted to undertake certain design and early works for the projects, with potential for early on-site construction mobilization at the Scarborough site. Tunnel boring is expected to begin next year.

Of the shortlisted teams invited to submit bids, the FNPs were the highest ranked after the proposals were evaluated. The teams were evaluated based on criteria identified in the request for proposals process, which began in August 2020.

The Scarborough Subway Extension Advance Tunnel scope of work includes tunnelling works for a 7.8km subway extension, from Kennedy Station to McCowan Road/Sheppard Avenue.

West End Connectors is FNP for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension advance tunnel scope of work includes approximately 6km of tunnelling for the 9.2km extension.

Both contracts also include design and construction of launch and extraction shafts, tunnels, as well as headwalls for emergency exit buildings and stations; supplying the tunnel boring machine; installing segmental precast concrete tunnel liners; and other necessary activities such as utility relocations.

