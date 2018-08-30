NewslettersNewsletters
Construction News

Fri August 31 2018

Two killed in Florida scaffolding collapse

18 hours Two construction workers died yesterday when scaffolding gave way at a site in Orange County, Florida, USA.

They were working between the sixth and seventh floors when the collapse happened. Both fell to the ground and died on the scene, said Orange County Fire Rescue.

 A third worker hung on and managed to climb to safety, suffering only minor injuries.

The accident took place at a hotel under construction near to the Walt Disney World resort in the Orlando area. Local reports say that concrete was being placed at the time of the collapse.

The Occupational Health & Safety Administration will be investigating the accident.

