UAE boosts recycling of construction waste

The agency has developed an annual plan for the implementation of the ‘Green Economy’ initiatives. The plan calls for promoting public awareness and also encourages the use of advanced technologies and smart apps in delivering services. The agency is working tirelessly to a ‘green purchase’ system by encouraging partners and suppliers to comply with standards aimed at protecting the environment.

“Traffic & Roads Agency currently recycles building and drilling constructional waste materials and reuses it in roads projects,” said CEO Maitha bin Adai. “About 60% of these materials had been used in road construction projects in 2017. RTA had managed to achieve this rate thanks to the implementation of several initiatives highlighted by the coordination between projects undertaken by the agency towards using surplus drilling materials in other projects, rather than dumping them in waste landfill. The step cuts the use of natural resources, saves transportation costs, and reduces carbon emissions.”