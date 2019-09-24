UCL's neurology plans approved

Artist's impression of UCL's new Institute of Neurology

The Eastman Dental Hospital at 256 Gray’s Inn Road in London is to be expanded to be make a new home for the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and a hub for the UK Dementia Research Institute. The Eastman Dental Hospital is due to vacate the site and will relocate to a new development in Huntley Street, London, before the end of the year.

ISG was appointed main contractor in April 2019 and has been working with architect Hawkins/Brown, structural engineer Ramboll and M&E consultant Hoare Lea on pre-construction work.

Planning permission remains conditional on reaching a Section 106 agreement with the council.

Faculty dean Alan Thompson said: “This world-leading facility will transform our ability to tackle the devastating global health challenge of neurological diseases such as dementia, which is now the leading cause of death in England and Wales.

“By bringing the new building into UCL’s existing neuroscience community, we aim to create the most comprehensive, coordinated translational neuroscience research hub in the world.”

The development, which is due to be completed in 2024, is part of Transforming UCL, a £1.25bn 10-year programme of investment in UCL’s estate across London to support the university’s growth. Along with the new neuroscience facility, the programme is seeing the creation of new facilities in UCL’s Bloomsbury campus and the construction of a campus on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk