U+I wins Swanley appeal

HLM's design

The Swanley town centre project is designed by HLM Architects, with 340 residential units, more than 46,000 sq ft of new commercial and retail, restaurants, shops, new office space and a new car park.

It includes an 11-storey building as well as several other seven-storey blocks. The plans were opposed by Swanley Twon Council and many local residents as inappropriate.

Sevenoaks District Council initially refused planning permission but in September 2018 announced that it would not contest U+I’s appeal since government planning policy had changed to increase permissible housing densities.

U+I chief executive Matthew Weiner said: "The [Planning] Inspector's decision found strongly in favour of this imaginative, mixed-use development in Swanley, which is located less than thirty minutes from central London in an area of huge potential. It is a strong demonstration of our integrated regeneration business plan and one of many such opportunities within our portfolio, as we look to maximise the value of our assets."

