The European quarter in Brussels, Euro Pictures, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The UK-EU ETS linking agreement will mean that from January 2028, ETS allowances issued in one market will be available to be used for compliance purposes across either scheme.

The UK and EU also agreed to put in place mutual exemptions from carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs). This is subject to EU legislation, which the Union has agreed to launch without delay.

Ahead of the so-called 'reset' talks, the UK's Mineral Products Association had released an analysis of HMRC data, showing an apparent flood of potentially high carbon cement and concrete to the UK linked to the EU's adoption of a CBAM.

Martin Casey, senior director for cement and lime at the trade association, said, "ETS linking is a positive step for Britain’s cement makers who will have access to a larger, more stable carbon market, but it doesn’t do the whole job and we’ll continue to work with government to level the playing field for domestic manufacturers. The linking supports closer alignment in UK and EU carbon pricing which means importers should have less of an incentive to send higher carbon goods to the UK once our carbon border tax kicks in from January.

"However, there is still a lot of work to do to close the gap between what domestic producers and importers pay for their emissions. For cement, this includes indirect cost compensation, changing the CBAM rate method and monitoring import levels and other information to know if the carbon border rules are working.”