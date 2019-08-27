On-site blade repairs begin for Dutch offshore wind farm

'Mobile repair habitats' have been installed on the vessel’s deck to enable the work to be done in any weather conditions.

MPI Offshore is using its offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution for the work at the Prinses Amaliawindpark in the Netherlands. The damaged blades are being repaired and upgraded on board the MPI Resolution while it remains within the wind farm.

'Mobile repair habitats' have been installed on the vessel's deck to enable the work to be done in any weather conditions.

The vessel will sail to the site location with three repaired and/or new blades. The damaged blades will be replaced by another blade and brought back on board. There, the blade will be repaired and upgraded. The repair consists of applying ‘shells’ that are glued to the blades. When finished, the blade will be installed at the next location. The expectation is that with this repair the blades can last until the end of the expected life of the park.

After the blade repair and upgrade campaign, the MPI Resolution will continue its work for the five-year maintenance contract for the exchange of other major components at the Prinses Amaliawindpark.

