UK construction still has 229,200 on furlough

Making use of furlough [creative commons]

Latest HMRC statistics for the coronavirus job retention scheme show that the total value of claims made by the construction industry during the four months of November 2020 to February 2021 was £824m.

The coronavirus job retention scheme was announced on 20th March 2020 to support employers in paying furloughed employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In construction, furloughing peaked on 14th April 2020 with 723,600 employments furloughed. This fell below 300,000 by August and reached its lowest level of 130,700 at the end of October before rising again.

Construction’s furloughed workforce increased through December, peaking at 264,400 at 11th January. Provisional estimates show that at the end of February the number of employments furloughed in construction had decreased to 229,200.

