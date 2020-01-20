UK consultant expands into Australia

Left, John Barilaro (deputy premier and minister for regional NSW); middle, Elliot McLoughlin (managing director of Asia Pacific for ELLUC Projects; right – Geoff Provest (member for Tweed)

The move is in line with the company’s aim to create a global network of construction expertise that in turn will benefit the UK operation. The company said that the expansion into Australia will enable its staff to work seamlessly over a 20-hour working day, responding to client needs.

ELLUC Projects has opened in two locations in New South Wales (NSW) – one in Tweed Shire, which will act as the main hub, and another in Sydney, which will act as the central project office. There are plans for 73 jobs to be created at these two sites over the next five years.

Deputy premier and minister for regional NSW John Barilaro said: “ELLUC Projects has delivered many successful projects in Australia including working on the Batemans Bay Bridge replacement project, so it gives me great pleasure to confirm it is regional NSW that this global leader will call home.

“ELLUC bring digital expertise to engineering projects, increasing capabilities and cutting construction costs and given this government’s unprecedented infrastructure investment in across NSW, the timing of this could not be better.”

Elliot McLoughlin, managing director for ELLUC Projects Asia Pacific, said: “These are really exciting times for ELLUC Projects and this expansion into the New South Wales region is a natural progression for us, as we have already successfully delivered many contracts within Australia.

Our UK team worked tirelessly to deliver such contracts, even with the time difference between Australia and the UK. They showed a real dedication and commitment to the projects, which is also reflected in the work we carry out in the UK where we deliver innovative solutions for complex challenges.”

The family-run business has its headquarters in Cheshire and other UK offices in Yorkshire and the Midlands. The civil and structural engineering specialist have worked on an range of residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across the UK. Clients include local authorities, developers, contractors, architects, offshore investors and land owners.

“We are committed to investing in excess of over £13.3m in the business operation, including creating new skills for the next generation of highly skilled engineers,” said the company.

