UK demand lifts Wacker Neuson revenue

Wacker Neuson Group has reported a 13.6% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2026, with strong demand in the UK helping to offset softer trading across its domestic German-speaking territories.

According to the Munich-based manufacturer’s unaudited financial figures for the nine months to 30 September 2026, group revenue rose to £1.54b. The company reports that its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin improved by 2.1 percentage points to 8.1%, compared with 6.0% a year earlier.

Europe remained the group’s largest trading region, where nine-month revenue rose 13.3%. The company reports that marked growth in both the UK and France compensated for what it describes as continued subdued sentiment across the German-speaking DACH region.

Elsewhere, revenue in the Americas climbed 16.8%, which the firm attributes primarily to higher US demand. Conversely, Asia-Pacific revenue fell 5.7% owing to weaker regional demand.

In the third quarter alone, the company claims revenue rose 7.2% year-on-year. Third-quarter EBIT margin edged up to 7.7% from 7.5% in the prior-year period, as US tariff refunds offset one-off costs incurred for operational optimisation.

The manufacturer reports year-on-year growth across all three of its operating divisions during the nine-month period. Compact equipment revenue increased 18.3%, led by demand for telehandlers, wheel loaders, excavators and dumpers. Light equipment revenue rose 12.1%, supported by North American sales of worksite and compaction machinery, while services revenue grew 3.9%.

Despite the nine-month gains, Wacker Neuson’s executive board has narrowed its full-year financial guidance, citing mixed market conditions and third-quarter one-off effects.

Chief executive Dr Karl Tragl said: "The persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty further leads to a differentiated market development. Nevertheless, we improved revenue and profitability significantly and were able to continue our operational plans consistently.

"Against the backdrop of the overall subdued market environment and one-off effects in the third quarter we have refined and further narrowed our EBIT margin guidance for the fiscal year. At the same time with the updated implementation roadmap of our Strategy 2030 we are optimistic about the coming years."