UK distribution for Chinese powered access

Zoomlion scissors are now available from AJ Access

AJ Access Platforms, based in South Wales, will initially offer Zoomlion’s full line of electric scissor lifts, ranging from 6.5- to 15.7-metre working height. The Zoomlion boom lift range is expected to be available from stock in 2022.

With 2020 revenues of nearly US$ 10bn, Zoomlion is one of China’s three biggest construction equipment manufacturers, behind Sany and XCMG.

Jason Liu Jian Cun, general manager of Zoomlion Access, said: “We are really excited to extend our partnership with AJ Access in UK. Their professional experience in the access industry and profound knowledge of the market will contribute to the further growth of Zoomlion products and service in the region.”

AJ Access managing director Richard Saunders said: “As emission rules are tightened, demand for intelligent and robust electric and hybrid MEWPs has never been higher. We are thrilled to represent Zoomlion Access and showcase their innovative and high-tech construction equipment to our well-established customer base in the UK.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk