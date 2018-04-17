UK firm selected for ‘smart’ street lights in HK

Hong Kong’s Highways Department has picked Cambridge-based Telensa for a pilot programme of ‘smart’ street lights.

Telensa’s Planet system will be deployed in programme led by engineering services group South King-Kum Shing JV involving the replacement of about 600 street lights in Yuen Long Town with wirelessly managed LED lights. The Yuen Long community has a population of 148,000 and is located in the New Territories.

Telensa Planet consists of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated wireless network owned by the city and a central management application. The system is intended to pay for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs and provide improved quality of service through automatic fault reporting. It also has the capacity to turn street light poles into hubs for smart city sensors.

“We’re delighted to be working with our partners, the Highways Department of the HKSARG and South King-Kum Shing JV to pilot an efficient, resilient and smart street lighting system for Hong Kong, one that will be responsive to citizens’ needs for decades to come,” said Will Gibson, founder and chief commercial officer at Telensa. “We’re looking forward to working together in future on low-cost smart city applications, enabled by the city’s lighting network.”