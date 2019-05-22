UK powered access revenue shrinks

In the UK revenue per unit fell by 3% in 2018 and rental rates shrank 2%, according to the latest market analysis from the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF).

The IPAF study looked at the global rental market for MEWPS. It found that while the money they generate declined in the UK last year, elsewhere in Europe it grew: by 5% in France and by 8-10% in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands

IPAF’s Global Powered Access Rental Market Report estimates that European MEWP rental market revenue grew 6% in 2018 to €2.75bn, while in the USA there was double digit growth to more than US $10bn.

Across 2018, the worldwide rental MEWP fleet size reached 1.47 million units, up from 1.35m at the end of 2017. Strong growth in Asia is being driven mainly by China. Growth was reported in all countries and regions. In the USA there are 600,000 MEWPs in rental fleets.

