UK project management firm opens first overseas office

The new new office in Frankfurt, Germany, joins the existing ones operated by the independent company of project managers and cost consultants in Milton Keynes and Leicester.

KAM is already working on a number of projects outside the UK and decided to invested in a permanent presence in Frankfurt to provide better support to its German and wider European client base.

The Frankfurt office is located in the Agendis Business Center, which is within walking distance of the city’s airport. The convenient transport links to the rest of Germany and mainland Europe had a significant influence on the selection of the location, said KAM.

The office will be led by Tobias Neumeier, director of project management and country lead for KAM’s business in Germany. He has a Masters in civil and structural engineering and 24 years’ experience in the industry and is a member of the Association for Project Management and the Bavarian Chamber of Civil Engineers. Previous employers include Aecom and BMW.

Neumeier said: “I am very much looking forward to a new challenge working for an innovative business that explores new markets, utilising my industrial skill set and combining my UK and German construction knowledge to further establish KAM GmbH in Germany and mainland Europe as a prime project and cost management consultancy.

“Having worked for many international high-profile brands as a client and a consultant, my experience enables me to understand both sides of a project and manage these effectively. I wish to combine my UK and German market experience to create a successful base in mainland Europe, to open up new markets for KAM.”

KAM Project Consultants director David French said: “Germany is experiencing substantial growth in the logistics and distribution sector and with our expertise in this area, moving into Germany was a natural step for us. The formation of our German company gives us a permanent presence to better serve our international clients as well as further build our European portfolio.

“We specialise in working in the logistics and distribution industry and an office in Frankfurt opens up even more great opportunities in this sector for us. At our new office we will be bringing in dedicated commercial managers to support our project managers and contract administrators; further strengthening the services that we can offer.”

Mike Wilcock, director and founder of KAM Project Consultants, added: “We have enjoyed six years of growing the UK business, and have been continually successful in delivering logistics and distribution facilities for both developers and occupiers in the UK. Our expansion into mainland Europe is an exciting time for the business and we are looking forward to delivering projects in Germany and beyond.”

