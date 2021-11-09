UK team works on Canada's embassy in Romania

They will carry out the project as part of a series of planned work.

Ingleton Wood’s London office is providing full building surveying services for the maintenance project at the embassy, which also serves as the Embassy of Canada to Bulgaria and Moldova.

Ingleton Wood’s consultants along with contractor M&J Group (construction and roofing) have carried out a site visit to survey and specify the 1,900 sq ft roof terrace and offered a full flame-free Alumasc Waterproofing System.

The main purpose of the work is to enhance the watertightness of the roof terrace as part of a planned programme of ongoing maintenance work across the building.

Daniel Legg, partner at Ingleton Wood, who is co-managing the project, said: “We are very pleased and proud to have been appointed to provide our services at such a prestigious site.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity to enhance our reputation further afield, showcase our services and expertise, and allow our teams to gain excellent experience working abroad.

“We recognise the importance of the building and are committed to carrying out the roof maintenance works with care and quality. We look forward to working with the Canadian Embassy and M&J Group to deliver this project on time and to budget.”

Jack Henrickson, chief executive at M&J, said: “We are thrilled to be welcomed back to the Embassy to deliver our second phase of works following completing a previous phase with Ingleton Wood a few years ago.”

Work is expected to start in early 2022 and complete later next year.

