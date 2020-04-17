Ulster gas deal adds £100m to Kier order book

Kier has worked for Firmus since 2005

The £100m contract is for an initial three years, with a possible three-year extension, and starts this month.

This is the fourth iteration for Kier delivering Firmus Energy’s construction and maintenance works and services, which includes main and service laying, meter installation and 24/7 emergency call-out service.

Kier has laid more than 1,600km of pipeline for Firmus Energy since 2005, bringing natural gas to more than 30 towns and cities in Northern Ireland, including Londonderry, Limavady, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Newry, Craigavon, Antrim, Banbridge and Armagh.

Barry McNicholas, group managing director at Kier Utilities & Rail, said: “We are thrilled to have been reappointed by Firmus Energy and continue our successful partnership of delivering natural gas to towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to support Firmus Energy’s ambitious plans with our sector knowledge and specialist skills as well as fostering strong community relations as we look to leave a positive footprint in areas in which we work.”

Eric Cosgrove, director of engineering at Firmus Energy, added: “We are very pleased to renew our working partnership with Kier Group. Their extensive experience in the industry has helped enable us to deliver natural gas to thousands of homes and businesses across our Ten Towns network. Together with Kier, we successfully delivered the £3 million River Foyle Crossing which was the largest project of its kind to be undertaken on the island of Ireland.”

