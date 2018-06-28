Underground phase completes for Beijing skating venue

image by Beijing SASAC

Construction of the National Speed Skating Oval – also known as the ‘Ice Ribbon' – is proceeding smoothly, said the state-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission.

The venue, which is situated in the Olympic Forest Park, will have a capacity of 12,000. Construction of the venue started in April 2017 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The concept of the Ice Ribbon involves the installation of 22 separate light arcs, or ribbons, running around its exterior to symbolize the speed of the sport and the year in which the Winter Olympic Games are to be held in Beijing.

The oval – one of two new Olympic competition venues in Beijing for the 2022 Games - aims to serve the city's promise to promote skating among the public after the Olympics.