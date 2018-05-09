News » Up To £20m » Uni picks Henry Bros for engineering building » published 9 May 2018
Uni picks Henry Bros for engineering building
Nottingham Trent University has awarded Henry Brothers Midlands an £11.3m contract for the construction of a new engineering, teaching and research building.
Henry Brothers’ contract is for shell, core and fit-out of the two-storey building in the middle of the university’s Clifton Campus in Nottingham.
The Engineering building will be home to the Department of Engineering and will feature flexible learning and teaching spaces with specialist equipment. There will also be facilities for commercial research, professional development and consultancy activity.
It has been designed to achieve a BREEAM rating of excellent and an EPC A rating.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 9 May 2018 (last updated on 9 May 2018).