Construction News

Thu May 10 2018

News » Up To £20m » Uni picks Henry Bros for engineering building » published 9 May 2018

Uni picks Henry Bros for engineering building

Nottingham Trent University has awarded Henry Brothers Midlands an £11.3m contract for the construction of a new engineering, teaching and research building.

Henry Brothers’ contract is for shell, core and fit-out of the two-storey building in the middle of the university’s Clifton Campus in Nottingham.

The Engineering building will be home to the Department of Engineering and will feature flexible learning and teaching spaces with specialist equipment. There will also be facilities for commercial research, professional development and consultancy activity.

It has been designed to achieve a BREEAM rating of excellent and an EPC A rating.

 

This article was published on 9 May 2018 (last updated on 9 May 2018).

