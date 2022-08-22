Union claims credit for Kier sick pay commitment

Following a campaign by Unite, the union for construction workers, Kier’s 10,800 workers will now be able to claim up to £100 per day from day one of their illness; the statutory rate is £99.35 per week.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a much-needed step forward in an industry which is notorious for insecure pay and an inadequate safety record. We urge other construction employers to provide the same cover for their workers.

Unite regional officer for the construction sector, Malcolm Bonnett, added: “Unite has been campaigning hard to end the discrimination on sick pay for construction workers so we’re delighted by this victory. Statutory sick pay in the UK is the lowest in Europe so it was vital we persuaded the employer, a wealthy business, that they had a duty to pay when workers are ill.

“From here, we build further. Unite is determined that other construction employers act to end sick pay discrimination too.”

In August 2021 Kier’s Basingstoke-based motorway maintenance crew staged a protest over discrepancies in sick pay entitlement across the company, with office-based staff getting more. [See our previous report here.]

A Kier spokesperson said: “At Kier, we recognise that our people are our greatest asset and our teams have been working hard to provide industry-leading policies and measures to support our people. In the last 12 months, we have launched improved family-friendly policies, our new and enhanced standard for sick pay for all and we have become signatories of the Real Living Wage.

“All of these actions reflect the plans we put in place as a result of our strategic review. They form part of our performance excellence culture and underline our focus and commitment on doing the right thing.”

