Union wants HSE to investigate suicides

Unite says that the HSE should be given the power to investigate all suicides where work is a factor in someone taking their own life.

Unite’s call comes in the wake of the suicide in March of Ruth Perry, a Berkshire headteacher evidently anguished by an Ofsted inspection.

An article in the British Medical Journal has called for all suicides of teachers to be investigated by the HSE. But Unite says it is not just teachers who feel under pressure at work.

Unite argues that extending the powers of the HSE to be able to investigate all work-related suicides could help tackle the excessive deaths occurring in industries such as construction. Latest figures reveal that 507 construction workers committed suicide in 2001. Suicide rates in construction are at 33.82 per 100,000, which is the highest death rate of any sector.

Unite believes that there is a correlation between this statistic and the working conditions seen in the construction industry – precarious employment, short term assignments, a long hours culture and high numbers working away from home.

Coping mechanisms used by the overwhelmingly male workforce tend to include drinking, gambling and substance misuse, all of which can exacerbate mental health problems.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The failure to fully investigate the reasons why workers in all sectors are taking their own lives is a scandal. Until all aspects of why workers commit suicide are investigated, the necessary reforms needed to save lives cannot be implemented.”

Unite national officer for construction Jason Poulter said: “Construction suicide rates are increasing dramatically and the critical issues that are causing workers to commit suicide are not being addressed.

“The vast majority of construction employers do not take the mental wellbeing of their workforce seriously and until the HSE is given the powers and the resources to investigate these tragedies properly that will continue to be the case.”

