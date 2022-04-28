Unite spends £65m upgrading Manchester residences

Parkway Gate student flats before the current makeover

Work on Parkway Gate, Kincardine Court and New Medlock House in Manchester is expected to be completed by September for the start of the 2022/23 academic year.

The projects are adding more than 100 new beds, as well as implementing fire safety and sustainability enhancements.

Parkway Gate is undergoing a £38m refurbishment, with significant alteration to the outer shell of the building for fire safety improvements as well as a full internal re-work, creating a new common space with a gym, cinema room and study areas. Fourteen new beds are being added as part of the work, bringing the total to 754. Air source heat pumps and new windows are also being installed to improve environmental performance.

Work at Kincardine Court includes a £12.1m 92-bed new build extension, as well as a £3.28m refurbishment of the existing property to improve its EPC rating. New features will reduce water wastage and boost energy efficiency, including a smart energy management system. In trials, water use at the property has been reduced by 50%.

New Medlock House is undergoing a £11.2m refurbishment to improve its EPC rating, with the installation of air source heat pumps and improvements to the solar panel system, among other measures.

How Parkway Gate will look after the revamp

Unite Students group development director Tom Brewerton said: “These projects represent a significant investment for Unite Students. The enhancements reflect our current priorities: the day-to-day happiness of our residents, strong partnerships with leading universities, and the well-being and safety of all those who live and work in our buildings.

“The business recently launched its refreshed sustainability strategy and pathway to net zero by 2030. Upgrades like these in Manchester form a central part of the journey. We are determined to operate in the most sustainable and resource-efficient way we can.

“Work continues at pace, and we look forward to welcoming students back to the new and improved properties at the start of the next academic year.”

