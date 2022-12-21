Unite union pickets Murphy sites

The latest protests follow earlier demonstrations (pictured) outside Murphy's offices in Ireland (photo: pbp.ie)

The protests are part of a campaign to secure the reinstatement of four Unite members, including a Unite shop steward, who were dismissed by the group’s Irish subsidiary, Murphy International. Unite believes the reasons for the sacking are spurious and linked to the workers’ trade union membership.

Campaigners will stage demonstrations outside three locations in England and one in Ireland from 09:30 on Wednesday, 21st December. The locations are Murphy Power Distribution in Cannock, J Murphy & Sons, Warrington, Murphy’s head office in Camden, London and Murphy International’s offices in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

The demonstrations follow similar protests staged outside the Irish offices in September. The dispute is believed to centre on compensation for travel time, with some workers having to drive for three hours a day to site, according to sources. Several workers at Murphy’s Rusal Plant in Aughinish, Limerick, were suspended and four, including the union rep, were dismissed.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will do whatever it takes to defend our members and shop stewards from victimisation and that includes taking all necessary action to obtain justice for these workers.

“Much of the Murphy Group’s huge income has been generated by public contracts throughout Britain and Ireland. The authorities awarding such contracts should be aware that, in Unite’s view, the decision to dismiss our members, including a Unite shop steward, was part of an attempt at union-busting that will not be tolerated.”

Murphy sent the following statement:

“We have no comment to make on this matter, which relates to previous employees who were involved in unofficial strike action in our Irish business, Murphy International Ltd. The matter is currently subject to legal proceedings in Ireland.”

