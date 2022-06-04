United Living lands £50m Salford BTR scheme

CGI of Outwood Wharf

The build-to-rent scheme, which represents phase two Outwood Wharf, will be delivered by United Living’s New Homes business, UNLH for client Ridgeback.

ULNH will build 296 one-and-two-bedroom properties, including 275 residential apartments, 11 townhouses and 10 duplexes across three connected blocks. The development ranges in height from eight to 23 storeys and is being built on a vacant brownfield site.

Completion is scheduled for October 2024.

UNLH managing director Caroline Lewis said: “With a track record for delivering high-quality residential schemes across the UK, we are very much looking forward to bringing the proposals to life for the benefit of residents and the future success of the city.”

