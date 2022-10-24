United Living wins £30m Sunderland cabling deal

The works will see United Living lay fibre cable across the city, starting in Hendon and Southwick wards, and complete aerial works in the area.

The next areas earmarked for the rollout include Ryhope, Millfield and St Michaels wards. Once the city-wide rollout reaches completion in 2025, almost every home and business in the city should have access to full-fibre services.

United Living Group chief operating officer Conor Bray said: “We have been working with customers in the northeast since 2005, maintaining the critical infrastructure and providing local jobs, so we are delighted to be part of this ongoing project to help increase productivity, innovation, and opportunities for the people of Sunderland through CityFibre’s full fibre rollout. Throughout the project, United Living will adhere to considerate constructor principles, and ensure that disruption throughout is minimised by utilising modern construction techniques. As an organisation, we know how important it is for individuals to have access to fast and reliable broadband services in an ever more digital world, and we look forward to everyone experiencing the benefits.”

CityFibre regional partnership director Jason Legget said: “CityFibre has been making great progress in Sunderland and the residents we have spoken to have been amazed at just how much fibre we have installed over the past year. We are delighted to announce the appointment of United Living who will be building alongside Novo-Technologies. The CityFibre network will provide access to the very best full fibre infrastructure, helping to unlock better connectivity and opportunities for residents and businesses across Sunderland.”

