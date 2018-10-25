United Rentals expands in Western Canada

The cash purchase, which is being made through United Rentals of Canada, is expected to close before the end of the year, subject to approval by the shareholders of WesternOne and other customary conditions.

WesternOne is a rental provider of aerial lifts and heat systems in particular, as well as temporary power and general construction equipment. It also carries out fuel delivery. The company’s 12 locations and approximately 330 employees serve primarily non-residential construction and industrial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba.

Michael Kneeland, chief executive officer of United Rentals, said: “The acquisition of WesternOne Rentals & Sales will expand both our general rental and specialty offerings in key Canadian provinces. WesternOne’s aerial and portable heat rentals dovetail with our own range for construction and industrial customers. We’ll also gain scale and diversification in two areas: the sports and entertainment vertical, with a focus on film and television production, and a comprehensive propane and diesel fuel service.”