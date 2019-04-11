University hands Woodhead its biggest contract to date

An artist's impression of the Nottingham Research & Innovation Centre for Power Electronics & Machines, designed by Bond Bryan Architects

Woodhead has been appointed main contractor for the university’s new Research & Innovation Centre for Power Electronics & Machines. It will be home to the university’s Power Electronics, Machines & Control (PEMC) research group.

The 5,400 m2 development is on the University of Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus and work is expected to start on site in the summer.

With a value of £13.5m, it is the biggest contract that Woodhead has ever taken on, although the company has previously delivered several other slightly smaller projects for the university, including its Ingenuity Centre and its Research Acceleration Demonstration building.

Pat Wheeler, head of the PEMC research group, said: “New technologies for power electronics and electrical machines are essential to meet the massive economic and environmental benefits of transportation electrification and the integration of renewable energy sources in our electrical utility networks. This centre provides the exciting opportunity for the research group to continue to expand its world leading research work in these increasingly important research topics.”

Project architect is Bond Bryan, project manager is Aecom, and Turner & Townsend is cost consultant.

Woodhead Group business services director Tom Woodhead said: “Having collaborated on several projects for the University of Nottingham in recent years, we know that it takes its position at the cutting edge of innovation very seriously, and we are committed to delivering a facility that matches their ambition.

“The university and faculty are world leaders in PEMC research, and we are looking forward to getting on site and starting work on a build that will further enhance this reputation.”