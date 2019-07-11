US airports get $477m in grants

Elaine Chao

Transportation secretary Elaine Chao announced the funding, which will go to a total of 264 projects in 45 states, the Pacific Islands and the District of Columbia. It is the third allotment of a total of US$3.18bn in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the country. The USA has 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways.

“Infrastructure projects funded by these grants will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” said Chao.

Projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons and terminals.

Among the winners are Chicago/Rockford International Airport, which will receive almost US$11.3m to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway. Minneapolis-St. Paul International/Wold-Chamberlain will receive over US$9.7m to construct a taxiway, improve the runway safety area, install taxiway lighting and install runway incursion marking. Missoula International will receive over US$9.2m to construct a terminal building and Pullman/Moscow Regional Airport in Washington State will receive almost US$27.5m to construct a runway, acquire an emergency generator and acquire snow removal equipment. San Diego International Airport will receive over US$4.48 million for noise mitigation measures for local homes.

