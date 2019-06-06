US airports get $840m in grants

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is getting US$11.5m

In total, 381 airports in 47 states will share the money, which is the first tranche of a total US$3.18bn in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in US aviation,” transportation secretary Elaine Chao.

Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons and terminals.

Some of the grant awards include:

- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, will receive US$11.5m to construct an aircraft rescue and firefighting building, acquire two aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, and conduct an environmental study.

- Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport in Utqiagvik, Arkansas, is getting US$17.1m to construct an aircraft rescue and firefighting building, a sand and chemical storage building, a snow removal equipment building and an emergency operations centre building.

- Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, will be given US$10.3m to reconstruct a runway and an apron.