US Army gets billions for civil works

The US$22.81bn (£16.8bn) in supplemental funding for the 2022 fiscal year comes from two recently enacted laws — the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; and the 2022 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

"The Army will work with community partners to leverage these historic civil works funds for investments that strengthen national supply chains through our commercial navigation mission, help communities impacted by climate change to increase their resiliency, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities that have too often been left behind," said Michael L Connor, assistant secretary of the army for civil works.

With the US$17.099bn provided in Public Law 117-58, the Army will fund civil works studies and projects, maintain existing infrastructure, and repair damage and dredge channels in response to floods and coastal storms.

Through this investment in water resources infrastructure, over US$5bn is intended to help improve community resilience in the face of global climate change and US$3.936bn will address commercial navigation improvements at coastal ports and on the inland waterways.

The Army plan funds the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration programme at US$1.098bn, a level that designed to enable significant progress in restoring Florida’s nationally significant Everglades ecosystem.

Other plans for the 2022 fiscal year include 15 feasibility studies, the preconstruction engineering and design phase of five projects, and 19 construction projects.

Of the US$5.711bn supplemental funds that Public Law 117-43 provides for the Army Civil Works Program, US$100m is designated for studies of proposed projects in the four states where major disasters were declared in FY 2021 due to Hurricane Ida – Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Leveraging these funds, 11 feasibility studies, plus the preconstruction engineering and design for six projects, will be funded to completion.

This law also provides US$3bn for construction of qualifying flood and storm damage reduction, including shore protection projects, with US$1.5bn to be put toward projects in the four states where major disasters were declared in FY 2021 due to Hurricane Ida. The Army will use this funding, in part, to construct a total of 11 projects in FY 2022.

Additionally, Public Law 117-43 provides US$868m of Mississippi River & Tributaries funding to construct, rehabilitate and repair damage to projects.

