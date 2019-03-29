US Army picks Jacobs for radioactive clean-up

The contract is under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) and covers the Shallow Land Disposal Area (SLDA) site in Parks Township. Support to be provided by Jacobs includes development of work site and safety plans as well as excavation, storage and transport processing of radioactively contaminated soils and waste.

The SLDA site covers approximately 44 acres and is surrounded by residential communities, rural residences, farmlands, forest areas and light industrial properties. Radioactive materials, produced in the 1950s under the Atomic Energy Commission at a nearby facility, were subsequently disposed of at the site in the 1960s.

USACE estimates that the 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract (SATOC) – which has a five-year base period and a five-year option period – has a value of US$350m.

"Winning this project involving challenging radiological waste remediation increases our global nuclear market presence and leverages our depth of environmental experience," said Jacobs Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "We are pleased to partner with USACE at the SLDA site to achieve clean-up with the highest regards to safety, quality and schedule as we provide remediation solutions for a more connected and sustainable world."