US awards $705m for emergency road and bridge repairs

The money is going to 34 states, as well as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

“The Department is pleased to reimburse states and territories that have made critical repairs to their transportation infrastructure following natural disasters such as wildfires, storms, and floods,” said US secretary of transportation Elaine Chao.

The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours. More than a fifth of the total amount just announced – about US$153m – will be used to pay for repairs to damage caused by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. There are also funds directed towards other severe weather recovery efforts, including the wildfires in California.

“These funds will help keep our country’s roads and bridges safe and well-maintained in the aftermath of the hurricanes and other severe storms seen in recent years,” said deputy federal highway administrator Brandye Hendrickson.