US awards $900m in grants for transport projects

The money is being allocated to a total of 55 projects through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (Build) grants programme.
Build funding supports roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation, with 50% allocated to projects located in rural areas. For this round of grants, the maximum grant award is US$25m and no more than US$90m can be awarded to a single state.
The projects receiving the maximum amount of US$25m are:
- Central Iowa Water Trail - Phase 1 dam mitigation and user access project (total estimated project cost US$31.25m);
- I-70/Picadilly Interchange in Colorado (total estimated project cost US$56.6m);
- a petroleum and cement terminal in Anchorage, Alaska (total estimated project cost US$171.6m);
- the Shepherd and Durham major investment project in Houston, Texas (total estimated project cost US$50m);
- Station 46 bridge replacement project in Augusta, Maine (total estimated project cost US$30m);
- Washington Bridge rehabilitation and redevelopment project in Providence, Rhode Island (total estimated project cost US$70m).
