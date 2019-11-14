US awards $900m in grants for transport projects

US transportation secretary Elaine Chao

The money is being allocated to a total of 55 projects through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (Build) grants programme.

Build funding supports roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation, with 50% allocated to projects located in rural areas. For this round of grants, the maximum grant award is US$25m and no more than US$90m can be awarded to a single state.

The projects receiving the maximum amount of US$25m are:

Central Iowa Water Trail - Phase 1 dam mitigation and user access project (total estimated project cost US$31.25m);

I-70/Picadilly Interchange in Colorado (total estimated project cost US$56.6m);

a petroleum and cement terminal in Anchorage, Alaska (total estimated project cost US$171.6m);

the Shepherd and Durham major investment project in Houston, Texas (total estimated project cost US$50m);

Station 46 bridge replacement project in Augusta, Maine (total estimated project cost US$30m);

Washington Bridge rehabilitation and redevelopment project in Providence, Rhode Island (total estimated project cost US$70m).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk